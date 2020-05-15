Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after buying an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 685,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,393,000 after buying an additional 248,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.46. 271,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.56 and its 200-day moving average is $301.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

