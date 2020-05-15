Credit Suisse Group Lowers NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVZMY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

NVZMY traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $50.66. 29,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,626. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.38.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $558.75 million for the quarter. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 26.90%. Research analysts forecast that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

