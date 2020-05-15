Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Down 9.2%

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s share price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.19, 2,080,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,384,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPG. Raymond James downgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.70.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 108.19%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,109,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,456,000 after buying an additional 9,628,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,726 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,940,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,524,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,941 shares during the period. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

