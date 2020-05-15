CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $120,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.62. 127,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.48.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

