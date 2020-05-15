Cutler Group LP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,384,000 after buying an additional 1,573,768 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,460,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,995,000 after buying an additional 544,171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,310,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,779,000 after buying an additional 9,205,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,681,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,768,000 after buying an additional 369,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,005,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 515,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,833. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

