Cutler Group LP Boosts Stock Holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 1,828.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in SLM were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 5,099.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

SLM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 340,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,812. SLM Corp has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

