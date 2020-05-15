Cutler Group LP Buys Shares of 15,647 Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP)

Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NTP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,703. Nam Tai Property Inc has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

