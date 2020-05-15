Cutler Group LP Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Cutler Group LP cut its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 70,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $920,000.

Shares of TBF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

