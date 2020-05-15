Cutler Group LP Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH)

Cutler Group LP decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $581,000.

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.59. 543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,700. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09.

