Cutler Group LP Decreases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cutler Group LP trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,615,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in United Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $118.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $866,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $1,837,686 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

