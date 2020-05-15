Cutler Group LP Has $39,000 Stock Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Cutler Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after buying an additional 582,540 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,674,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,467,000 after buying an additional 483,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,541,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after buying an additional 116,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after buying an additional 1,099,936 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 54,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,480. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $715.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

