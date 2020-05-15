Cutler Group LP Increases Position in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP owned 0.15% of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Shares of BLCN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.