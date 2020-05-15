Cutler Group LP Invests $137,000 in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV)

Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets by 52.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

EEV stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,756. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $65.06.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

