Cutler Group LP Invests $226,000 in Line Corp (NYSE:LN)

Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Line by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Line by 1,815.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Line by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Line by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of LN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.56. 615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. Line Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

Line (NYSE:LN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Line Corp will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Line Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

