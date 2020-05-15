Cutler Group LP Invests $75,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 79,709 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 189,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. 15,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,563. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.