Cutler Group LP Makes New Investment in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 12,487.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 406,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after buying an additional 402,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $29,740,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $21,172,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $13,477,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $8,685,000.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,222. Saia Inc has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

