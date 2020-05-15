Cutler Group LP Sells 12,862 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Cutler Group LP cut its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTD stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,529. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

