Cutler Group LP Sells 3,934 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cutler Group LP lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $2,989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,275 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.44. 229,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,412. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.77.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

