Cutler Group LP Sells 8,600 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Cutler Group LP cut its position in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of EDIT stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,329. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.