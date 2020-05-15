Cutler Group LP Takes Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECD. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data during the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,159,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tech Data by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tech Data during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,363,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECD stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.28. 204,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,148. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $151.47. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Tech Data’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

