Cutler Group LP Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Cutler Group LP decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 55.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $170.54. 290,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total transaction of $418,066.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384 in the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.57.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.