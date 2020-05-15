CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,131,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 296,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of CVS Health worth $838,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

