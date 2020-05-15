Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Down 12.2%

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) fell 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $94.14 and last traded at $96.36, 3,295,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 306% from the average session volume of 812,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYBR. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.09.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cyberark Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.