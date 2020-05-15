Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Down 12.2%

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) fell 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $94.14 and last traded at $96.36, 3,295,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 306% from the average session volume of 812,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.74.
A number of brokerages have commented on CYBR. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.09.
The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cyberark Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.
About Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.