CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 2,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,004. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

CTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark lowered CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

