Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Danaher worth $150,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.00. 166,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,568. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.08. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

