Daniel G. Guidry Purchases 1,000 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Daniel G. Guidry acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $19,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HBCP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. 239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,596. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.47). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Home Bancorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Home Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 32.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

