DAOBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. DAOBet has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $181,852.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,369.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.47 or 0.02513175 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00629897 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

