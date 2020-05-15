Davidson Trust Co. Acquires 903 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.75.

SPGI stock traded up $5.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,904. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.11 and its 200-day moving average is $272.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

