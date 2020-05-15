Davidson Trust Co. Has $1.11 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 1.4% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.04.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

