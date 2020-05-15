Davidson Trust Co. Sells 259 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.15. 112,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.92 and a 200-day moving average of $197.44. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

