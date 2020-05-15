Davidson Trust Co. Sells 330 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,831,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,267,000 after purchasing an additional 55,609 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.92. 21,143,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,758,920. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

