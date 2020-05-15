Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.0% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,709,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809,506. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

