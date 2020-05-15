Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LSGOF. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

