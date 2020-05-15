Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LSGOF. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

