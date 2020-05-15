DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.21. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $39.03.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.78 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 19.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

