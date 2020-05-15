Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

DTEGY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,731. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $18.06.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

