Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Update

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 8,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of FANG traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $38.78. 2,589,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.76. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after buying an additional 5,391,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $223,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,421,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $196,391,000 after purchasing an additional 938,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after purchasing an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

