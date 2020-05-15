Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($6.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.86 million.

Dillard’s stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.85. 2,168,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.94. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $86.71.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Dillard’s from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.