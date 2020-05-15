Dillon & Associates Inc. Buys 5,133 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises 2.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. 16,720,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $124.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

