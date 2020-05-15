Dillon & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 3.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.95. 20,283,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,241. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

