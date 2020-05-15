Dillon & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 2.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.55.

NYSE NVO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

