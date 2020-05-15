Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.10 on Friday, reaching $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,558,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,210,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.