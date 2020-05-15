Dillon & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 2.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,467 shares of company stock valued at $56,483,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,186. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

