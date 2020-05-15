Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

DCOM stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 221,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.