Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dixie Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dixie Group by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dixie Group alerts:

DXYN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.69. 410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,054. Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.