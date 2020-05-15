Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP trimmed its stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Dropbox comprises 8.6% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SCP Investment LP owned about 0.16% of Dropbox worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald W. Blair sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 66,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $1,126,006.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,160,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,922,149 in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DBX traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,142,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,113.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dropbox Inc has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

