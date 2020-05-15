Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Trading Down 10.8%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s share price dropped 10.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.56, approximately 786,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 344,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

DLTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.70 million. Duluth had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Duluth by 6,865.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Duluth by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Duluth by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

