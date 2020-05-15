Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.09-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $148-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.14 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.39-0.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Shares of DT stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 136,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $4,583,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $244,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,427.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 855,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,350,408.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

