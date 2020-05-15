Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $8.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.18.

DYNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

