Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is Tobam’s 10th Largest Position

Tobam lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,425 shares during the period. Edison International comprises approximately 2.6% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tobam owned about 0.16% of Edison International worth $32,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,994,000 after buying an additional 1,519,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,110,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,182 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,282,000 after buying an additional 1,728,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,629,000 after buying an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,171,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

