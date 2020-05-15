Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 66.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 328,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,618,000 after acquiring an additional 131,156 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 205,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,552,000 after acquiring an additional 115,482 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.23. 2,786,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,319. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.